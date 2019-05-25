Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Accountability court adjourns hearing till May 28

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court hearing Ramzan Sugar Mills has adjourned the case till May 28, on Saturday.

As the hearing underway, the court accepted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s exemption request and directed him to appear before the court right after June.

Accountability court Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan asked Shehbaz’s lawyer if his client’s treatment was not possible in Pakistan.

“Shehbaz is being treated by doctors in London. It is not possible to treat Shehbaz in Pakistan,” the lawyer told the court.

The judge then asked for a date when the PML-N leader would be able to join the court hearings. “You yourself are not clear when your client will return to Pakistan,” the judge remarked.

“My client is abroad and he will return to Pakistan soon. Shehbaz’s condition cannot be treated here in Pakistan,” Shehbaz’s lawyer said, adding that the doctors here in Pakistan have recommended that his client seek treatment abroad.

Shehbaz’s lawyer then appealed, that the court accept a two-week plea on behalf of his client as he has appointments on May 28 and June 7.

The court then ordered that Shehbaz to appear before the court after June and adjourned the hearing till May 28.