PM’s Youth Talent Hunt Program handball trials begin at Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth Sports League male handball trials began at University of Peshawar University, in which a large number of players participated.

Mardan, Swat, Hazara and Bannu zone trials will be held as per schedule. Higher Education has assigned the responsibility of monitoring of handball trials to Peshawar University. Director Sports Peshawar University paid tribute to Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad and DGHEC Javed Ali Memon and said responsibility will be fulfilled with zeal and zest.

As per schedule the trials were conducted under the supervision of the Director Sports and Organizer and Coordinator of the University of Peshawar and the President Provincial Handball Association Bahr Karam.

The selection committee of Pakistan Handball Federation consisted of international coach Asim Rashid, international player Naveedur Rahman and director distance education system Dr. Noorzada was also present. A large number of players participated in the trials.

12 players will be selected in first phase, while in the second phase provincial competitions will be held in which players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team would be selected for National Championship to bel held in Peshawar. Trials of Mardan zone would be conducted from 16 to 17 December, in Swat from 20 to 21, in Hazara from 24 to 25 and in Bannu from 28 to 29 December.