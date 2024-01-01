Police get arrest warrants for Elahi, Murad Saeed

F.P. Report



RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Police have obtained arrest warrants for former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed in cases related to incidents on May 9, involving charges of terrorism and other serious provisions.



Reports from the Cantt and Civil Line Circles of Potohar Division indicate that Parvez Elahi has been implicated in cases registered at Cantt and RA Bazar Police Stations under Case No. 836/23 and Case No. 708/23 respectively. Arrest warrants have been issued against him in connection with these cases.



Similarly, PTI leader Murad Saeed finds himself named in Case No. 836/23 registered under the Terrorism Act at Cantt Police Station and Case No. 708/23 at R Bazar Police Station. Arrest warrants have been secured against him as well. However, notable figures like Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Azam Swati, Azhar Mashwani, and Khurram Zeeshan have not been implicated in any cases registered at Civil Lines

Police Station or Morgah Police Station, according to the report.

Records reveal that former federal minister Murad Saeed is facing Case No. 981/23 at Civil Lines Police Station and Case No. 397/23 at Morgah Police Station. Similarly, former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi is named in Case No. 981/23 at Civil Lines Police Station.



The Chief Police Officer’s Office in Rawalpindi has been directed to thoroughly examine all records from police station levels and furnish necessary information. Investigations into the criminal records and status of the individuals mentioned, including Parvez Elahi, are underway.