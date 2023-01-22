Police vehicle narrowly escapes bomb blast

PESHAWAR (Monitroing Desk): A patrol van of the Badaber police station in Peshawar narrowly escaped a bomb blast on Sunday, the police said.

According to a statement issued by the Peshawar Capital City Police, Nasir Khan — in charge of the Badaber’s Shaikhan checkpost — was patrolling in Gula Khan Zangal, an area bordering Khyber Agency, when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near his vehicle.

“Khan’s vehicle was slightly damaged in the blast. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported,” it said.

Police teams have arrived at the crime site to collect evidence and the area has been cordoned off. “The incident is being investigated closely,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad (BDS) said that approximately one kilogram of explosives was used in the blast

Since the talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan. Last night, a policeman was martyred and two others were injured when unidentified assailants attacked a police post in Dheri Zardad locality of Charsadda.

Last week, a deputy superintendent of police and two constables were martyred when militants, armed with automatic assault weapons, targeted the Sarband police station on the outskirts of the province’s capital, Peshawar late at night. Officials said the militants, equipped with advanced weapons, including thermal weapon sights, carried out a ‘coordinated’ attack.

On Jan 10, unknown militants attacked the Yarik police station in Dera Ismail Khan with rifles and missiles. However, no loss of life was reported.