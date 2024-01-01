Senior Official for the DPRK Pak’s Travel to Romania, Poland, and Sweden

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. Senior Official for the DPRK Dr. Jung Pak will travel to Bucharest, Romania; Warsaw, Poland; and Stockholm, Sweden April 8-12 to discuss the threats posed by the DPRK’s unlawful nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, malicious cyber activity, and deepening military and political partnership with Russia. She will also discuss opportunities for promoting dialogue and diplomacy with the DPRK. Her travel is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to coordinate closely with allies and partners on the global security implications of the DPRK threat.