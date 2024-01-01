PPP blocks oaths of three senators to secure majority in Senate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) prevented three senators from taking oath as members of the National and Provincial Assemblies.

According to reports, the sources said that the decision was taken to maintain the PPP’s numerical majority in the Senate elections.

The sources said that as per the decision, former premier Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani will not take oath as a member of the National Assembly at present.

The sources said Senator Nisar Khoro and Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar will also not take oath at present despite being elected as members of the Sindh Assembly.