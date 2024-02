F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to vacate his seat of NA-196 Qamber Shahdad Kot.

According to the sources, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will vacate the National Assembly Constituency NA-196 Qamber Shahdadkot seat while he will retain the NA-194 Larkana seat.

It should be noted that Bilawal Bhutto was elected Member of the National Assembly from two seats in the general elections held on February 8.