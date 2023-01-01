PPP to take country out of all crisis: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: People’s Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that we should not respond to anyone’s abuse with more abuse; instead, we should reveal the truth through reasoned arguments. In the current economic situation, it is essential to instill positive hope in people, and the country needs proactive leadership.

During a conference in Peshawar, Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto has eradicated the toxic culture from all over Pakistan. It’s not about being against any particular culture. Social media targeted the families of individuals.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also pointed out that some members of a party used social media for malicious purposes, attempting to tarnish Pakistan’s image. Responding to such negativity with abuse is not our approach; we never resort to such behavior. No tit-for-tat.

Furthermore, he emphasized that our leadership has made significant sacrifices for democracy, the constitution, and the people of our country. Apart from the People’s Party, no other party has made such sacrifices. Our leaders faced imprisonment but never fled the country. The Peoples Party did not launch campaigns against the judiciary or institutions. Our collective effort should be to strengthen the nation.

He noted that when the PTI government left office, Pakistan faced two major challenges: economic issues and international isolation. Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto has worked extensively to improve relations with all countries, convincing the world that Pakistan is a friend to all, not an enemy to anyone. Bilawal Bhutto has been vocal about the situation in Gujarat and Kashmir, boldly representing Pakistan’s interests in India. He also stated that by implementing Asif Zardari’s vision, we can revitalize the economy. Asif Ali Zardari laid the foundation for CPEC, and the People’s Party can play a significant role in improving Pakistan’s current situation.

Sherjeel also talking to media here at the residence of the Secretary Information PPP KP, Amjad Khan Afridi has said that the chairman PTI Imran Khan is imprisoned due to his own misdeeds. He said that Imran Khan has sold gifts received from international dignitaries and orchestrated attacks on national institutions and public properties on May 9th and 10th. Former provincial president PPP KP, Hamayun Khan, Amjad Khan Afrid, Haji Farzand Ali and Gohar Afridi flanked him on the occasion.

The Sindh based PPP leader called for investigation into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar and Billion Tree Tsunami projects. He said that the track record of PPP shows that it had always faced challenges with bravery and was capable of steering the country out of all crises. He said that in the current situation, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has once again emerged as the only leader capable of taking all institutions and stakeholders on board to put the country on the track of progress and development.