Usman Dar announces quitting PTI

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s close aide Usman Dar Wednesday announced leaving the former ruling party, with May 9 — the day when PTI workers ransacked state installations after the ex-premier’s arrest — being the primary reason behind his decision.

Dar, who served as a special assistant during PTI’s tenure, said Imran “brain washed” party workers to thwart his arrest. “He used workers as a human sheild,” the former government official claimed.

Dar has become the latest leader to quit the party, joining a long list of leaders — including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, and Pervez Khattak — who parted ways with Imran following May 9. A crackdown was also launched against those involved in the events, leading to the arrest of hundreds of party workers and leaders — including vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.