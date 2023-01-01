Illegal immigrants have 27 days to leave Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan have only 27 days left to leave the country and face deportation. Foreigners living illegally must leave Pakistan by October 31 or law enforcement agencies will ensure their arrest and deportation.

It should be noted that in the meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan, it had been decided to take strict action against the illegal immigrants living in Pakistan and the trade and properties of illegal immigrants.

Police arrest 782 illegal immigrants in 23 days: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 782 Afghan immigrants in last 23 days over charge of living illegally in Karachi. Police department in various operations in Karachi’s eight districts from September 09 to Oct 02, arrested 782 Afghans illegally staying in the city, officials said.

Most of the illegal immigrants were arrested in Malir, Korangi and East districts, police said. Police arrested 204 illegal immigrants in East district, 135 in Malir and 114 in Korangi districts. Moreover, 126 Afghans arrested from Keamari, 90 from Central and 58 from Karachi West district, officials said. Police also arrested 35 Afghans from the City police district and 20 from South district, according to the police.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad following the apex committee meeting, the caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the immigrants have been given a deadline of November 01 to leave the country. Bugti further said that a task force has also been constituted which will take action against illegal immigrants.

“Pakistan is the only country permitting entry of people even without a passport,” the minister decried. The meeting of the National Apex Committee with PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair decided to evict foreigners, illegally living in Pakistan.