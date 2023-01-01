President approves remission of 180 days for prisoners on I- Day

ISLAMABAD (NNI): President Dr Arif Alvi has approved remission of 180 days for prisoners on the eve of Independence Day. Under the announcement, complete remission has been granted to elderly male prisoners who were awarded life imprisonment and now are sixty-five years of age or above and have undergone one third of their jail term.

The remission will also be given to those who are under eighteen and have undergone one third of their jail term.

Similarly, complete remission has been extended to those female prisoners having an age of sixty years or more and who have spent one third of their sentence in jail. However, special remission would not be extended to those prisoners who are on death row and convicted in major crimes including espionage, gang rape, murder, kidnapping, bank robbery and anti-state activities.