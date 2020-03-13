President lauds vital role of Qatar in hosting Afghan peace talks

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is committed to transform the brotherly bilateral relations with Qatar into a robust political and economic partnership.

He was talking to outgoing Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqr Bin Mubarak M.S. Al-Mansouri in Islamabad on Friday.

The President said bilateral trade has registered marked improvement following the direct linkage between Karachi and Hamad Ports and opening up of Qatari food market for Pakistan.

Highlighting the investment friendly regime in Pakistan, he emphasized that Qatar could take advantage of emerging investment opportunities in Pakistan, especially in the context of CPEC.

The President appreciated the important role of Qatar in hosting Afghan peace talks and commended its valuable support to the peace agreement. He expressed the hope that all parties to the agreement would abide by its provisions and would translate the dream of peace in Afghanistan into a reality.

Arif Alvi also highlighted the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged international community, including OIC, to play its role in peaceful resolution of Kashmir Dispute as well as protection of minorities in India.