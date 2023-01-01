Prohibited Funding case: FIA issues summon to PTI’s Asad Umar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday issued summon to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Asad Umar in the prohibited funding case.

According to the order, Asad Umar is directed to appear before the FIA Lahore on April 14. PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz has received summon at the party office.

The sources said PTI spent millions of rupees on its political campaign in 2013 by receiving funds from prohibited foreign sources and Asad Umar was the manager of this campaign.

The sources said Asad Umar was involved in playing a key role in the use of these foreign embezzled funds.

It is noteworthy that PTI has kept the source of receiving these foreign funds secret and has not declared it in any forum.

It should be remembered that FIA Lahore has registered FIR No 52/2022 dated October 5, 2022, in the prohibited funding case, in which Hamid Zaman and others have been arrested and investigated.