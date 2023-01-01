Provide houses to the flood victims ceremony held

F.P Report

DADU: A ceremony was held in Khairpur Nathan Shah Tehsil of the flood-affected Dadu district on behalf of the Sindh government. The purpose of the ceremony was to provide houses to the flood victims and grant them ownership rights.

Various dignitaries attended the event, including MNA and District President of the People’s Party, Rafiq Jamali; MNA Irfan Zafar Leghari; MPA Abdul Aziz Junejo, and MPA Fayaz Butt. During the ceremony, 500 flood victims received house ownership rights certificates.

Speaking at the event, PPP MNA Rafiq Jamali emphasized the party’s commitment to providing roofs to flood victims. He recalled the promise made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who assured the people that houses would be built for them. Rafiq Jamali proudly stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fulfilled his promise to the people of Sindh.

As part of the program, the Sindh government aims to build a substantial number of houses in various locations. Specifically, 50,000 houses are planned for Mehar, another 50,000 in Khairpurnathan Shah, 38,000 in Johi, and 18,000 in Dadu. This ambitious project aims to provide much-needed shelter and support to those affected by the floods in these regions.

Certificates were presented to the flood victims from all the tehsils across the district during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, DC Dadu, Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, expressed that the Sindh government is dedicated to providing house construction and ownership rights to the flood victims. He highlighted that on this particular occasion, over five hundred flood victims in Dadu district were granted ownership rights for their houses. It was mentioned that a significant number of houses, precisely one lakh and sixty-four thousand, were impacted by the floods in the area.