Water accumulated during rains in sloping areas cleared: Wahab

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that we are aware of the problems of the people and making sure rainwater does not stay anywhere during the rains.

Visiting different areas of district central here, Mayor Karachi said that water accumulates during the rains in the sloping areas was cleared and the people who have posted pictures of rainwater on social media are nowhere now. Those who posted the pictures on social media can also see the pictures of the water cleared, he added. If the citizens have any complaints, they should inform, the teams of all the relevant departments, including Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, are present on the ground.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Central District Taha Saleem, local leaders of PPP, officers of KMC, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and other institutions were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited and inspected the double drain at Shadman and UP drain which has been cleared by immediate action, Mayor Karachi also inspected Nagan Chowrangi, UP Mor, Saleem Centre, Power House Chowrangi and adjoining areas where the rainwater drainage staff had completed the

drainage work.

The Mayor Karachi said that in view of the problems faced by the citizens during the monsoon rains, we have taken such measures in advance, thanks to which not only the flow and level of the storm drains were maintained, but also the drainage work on the roads and streets was completed quickly. He said that the citizens of Karachi are seeing our work and efforts, they know that their problems can be solved not by mere statements, but by practical work. We believe in work, not criticism, he added.

At this hour of the night, he and his team and the PPP workers are on the ground which proves that we want to work, he said, adding that the citizens were given the impression that the areas where Jamaat-e-Islami was successful have rainwater. He said that it did not happen, even though the area where we are in the central district had rainwater and Jamaat-e-Islami was successful from here.

The water from this place has been taken out by the teams of KMC and Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation and now this place looks clean.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while inspecting the drain at Qalandria Chowk also reviewed the situation caused by rains in the area and visited Sakhi Hasan area where a new drain is being constructed at Qalandria Chowk for rainwater drainage.

On this occasion, the concerned officers gave a briefing to Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and gave details regarding the ongoing work on the project.

The impact will be reduced, which will provide a lot of convenience to the citizens during the rains and the complaint of drain overflow will also be eliminated, he said.

He said that the work of the rain drain at Qalandria Chowk is nearing completion and it will take another 20 days to connect the drain. Even in case of more rains, the situation of the overflow will not arise.

The Mayor Karachi on this occasion directed the concerned officers to speed up the development work and provide maximum facilities to the citizens. (APP)