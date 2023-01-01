PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 743 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 743.27 points, a positive change of 1.78 percent, closing at 42,466.59 points against 41,723.32 points the previous day.

A total of 367,356,809 shares were traded during the day as compared to 297,773,210 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs13.590 billion against Rs12.072 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 243 of them recorded gains and 86 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 35,163,820 shares at Rs1.34 per share Hascol Petrol with 25,253,500 shares at Rs6.23 per share, and Oil and Gas Dev. with 18,217,949 shares at Rs105.95 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs219.99 per share price, closing at Rs5,534.99, whereas the runner-up was Goodluck Ind. with a Rs55.64 rise in its per share price to Rs797.55.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs44.00 per share closing at Rs1,056.00; followed by Sapphire Tex with Rs31.73 decline to close at Rs955.00. (APP)