PSX turns around, gains 177 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 177.44 points, a negative change of 0.44 percent, closing at 40,716.74 against 40,539.30 points on the previous day.

A total of 111,790,556 shares were traded during the day as compared to 142,881,828 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.095 billion against Rs 4.334 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 308 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 124 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd. with 18,615,500 shares at Rs 2.37 per share Cnergyico PK with 8,535,543 shares at Rs 3.78 per share, and Bankislami Pak with 7,361,500 shares at Rs 13.31 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 108.79 per share price, closing at Rs1775.00, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Tex. with a Rs 72.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1032.00.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 250.00 per share closing at Rs 9349.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs 140.00 decline to close at Rs 5610.00. (APP)