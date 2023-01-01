PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 176 points

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 176.70 points, a positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 41,326.86 points against 41,150.16 points the previous day.

A total of 137,377,503 shares were traded during the day as compared to 187,532,224 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.115 billion against Rs7.858 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 321 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 149 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 12,584,506 shares at Rs1.24 per share; Cnergyico PK with 7,819,856 shares at Rs3.71 per share, and Hub Power Company with 7,228,483 shares at Rs67.15 per share.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs80.00 per share price, closing at Rs1,880.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Tex. with a Rs79.91 rise in its per share price to Rs1,179.90.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs1,574.50 per share closing at Rs19,426.00; followed by Pak Services with Rs134.44 decline to close at Rs1,658.21. (APP)