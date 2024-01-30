PTI candidate Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead in Bajaur

F.P. Report

KHAR: An election candidate supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bajaur on Wednesday.

Rehan Zeb Khan was contesting election from the National Assembly constituency of NA-8 in Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rehan was campaigning for election when he was targeted by the attackers.

He was shifted to AHQ Khar hospital in critical condition but he succumbed to his wounds.

Polcie said the firing incident took place in Siddiqabad area of Bajaur District.

Three more people were also injured in the attack, who were shifted to the hospital.