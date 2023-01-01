PTI chief joins FIA investigation into cypher affair

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has appeared before the FIA to join the cypher investigation.

The Federal Investigation Agency on Monday summoned the PTI chairman to appear before its investigation team probing cypher issue today in Islamabad.

Yesterday, former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar appeared before the FIA where they were grilled for more than two hours.

The FIA summoned Imran at 11am today but he appears before it in the evening.

According to the PTI Twitter handle, Imran went inside the FIA office alone, without his legal team and he would answer the questions of the investigation team about cypher.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday stated that the FIA might arrest former prime minister Imran Khan if he failed to cooperate with their investigation into the cypher.

The minister s warning came on the heels of Imran’s former principal secretary’s bombastic confession on Wednesday in which he allegedly accused former premier of using a cipher from Pakistan’s mission in the US to gain political mileage and build an “anti-establishment narrative”.

Earlier, on July 18, the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew a stay order against the call-up notice to former primer Imran Khan by the FIA in an inquiry into an audio leak relating to the cipher controversy.