Indian woman Anju converts to Islam, weds Pakistani lover

F.P. Report

UPPER DIR: The Indian woman who is in Pakistan to meet her lover has converted to Islam and married Nasrullah in Upper Dir, close to Afghan border on Tuesday.

Anju who came from Indian town of Alwar in Rajasthan has adopted her Muslim name Fatima.

Nikah of 29-year-old Nasrullah and 34-year-old Fatima was later solemnized at the district courts of Upper Dir.

The newly-married couple has also released a video with title “Anju weds Nasrullah”, in which they were shown holding hands while visiting scenic mountains places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Anju, now Fatima, was wearing a back burqa that she also wore during her nikah in the district courts. She also covered her face

Anju arrived in Upper Dir on Monday on a valid visa that allowed her to travel to this remote area bordering Afghanistan. When the news of her arrival broke on Sunday, Nasrullah said it took them two years to get through the visa process.