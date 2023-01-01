ATC acquits Rana Sanaullah in govt officers threat case

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala Tuesday acquitted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the case of hurling threats at the Punjab chief secretary and other government officers.

While talking to the media in Gujranwala, the interior minister said: “Praise be to God. A false and baseless case came to an end today. I have been honourably acquitted in the false case. We all proved our innocence by appearing in the courts.”

He added: “All our leaders appeared in the courts. We neither besieged the courts nor gathered the workers and stormed the courts. All our leaders appeared in the courts as common people. Our leaders did not put buckets on their heads, and they did not break the doors of the courts.”

He stated: “The defence institution of the country was attacked on May 9. Those who desecrated [the memorials of] our martyrs cannot be forgiven.”

He pointed out: “In the election, the people of Pakistan will get a chance to choose their representative. We have always worked for the development of the country. Our character and that of those who did the politics of dividing the society are in front of everyone.”

He added: “We claim that we have brought the country out of crisis every time. The country suffered crisis after a person, who is a ‘fitnah’ in the national politics, came to power.”

He claimed: “The prime minister [Shehbaz Sharif] worked hard day and night to bring the country out of crises.”

While talking about the cipher controversy, he said that the cipher was the responsibility of the then-secretary to the prime minister.

“Azam Khan has said that the cipher was taken from him the next day by the prime minister, which was not found later. The cipher is with Imran Khan and he is responsible for it,” the interior minister stated.

“It is being discussed that this time the caretaker prime minister should be a politician. Ishaq Dar is a very good politician and an honourable person. No party has taken any decision in this regard yet,” he averred.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will take a decision keeping in view the popular decision. The high cost of electricity is a gift of the IMF, not Ishaq Dar. We had been taking the country forward in 2018. If we were given time, this country could have developed. We wanted to make electricity free up to 200 units,” he claimed.

He asked the people to repose their trust in Nawaz Sharif, adding that the PML-N would bring the prices back in one year to where they were in 2018.

“We have shown respect to the courts. We did not attack the courts. Those who have the protection of false cases should also prove their innocence in the courts,” he said.