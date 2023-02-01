PTI flays Blome meeting with Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a strongly-worded statement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has vehemently rejected the contents of meeting between the United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The party has labeled the encounter as a serious interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan, accusing it of being part of a broader conspiracy to undermine the elected and legitimate democratic government of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a spokesperson of PTI, the contents of the declaration indicate a continuation of a conspiracy aimed at dismantling ex-Premier Imran Khan’s government. The party alleged that the meeting with Nawaz Sharif, who has been convicted by the court, exposes a sinister plot against the nation. The spokesperson goes on to claim that the Sharif family, with its roots in non-political and non-democratic dictatorships, has consistently prioritized personal interests over those of Pakistan, engaging in questionable dealings both domestically and internationally.

The statement accuses Nawaz Sharif of compromising the constitution, democracy, and national interests during his tenures as prime minister. Despite failing to secure a seat in the National Assembly today, Sharif is accused of attempting to manipulate the democratic process to regain power.

The announcement of the meeting with the American Ambassador is seen by PTI as a deviation from diplomatic norms and a violation of basic rules and regulations. The party is calling on the Election Commission of Pakistan to promptly investigate the matter and demand an explanation from the US Embassy and the US administration through the Foreign Office.

Expressing concern over potential consequences, PTI warns that any secret conspiracy or actions against national security, constitution, democracy, and transparency in elections will not be accepted by the nation. The party asserts that such actions could have serious effects on national harmony, internal security, and national unity.

In a final declaration, PTI emphasizes its unwavering commitment to the supremacy of the constitution, defense of democracy, transparency in elections, and the true freedom of the nation, vowing not to back down from its agenda. It was worth mentioned here that United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif at his residence in Lahore on Saturday. The meeting between the two comes a day after the senior politicians met with the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott with party’s Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz also in attendance.