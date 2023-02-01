Siraj to lead Palestine March today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq is set to lead a historic Palestine March in Lahore tomorrow (Sunday), delivering a resounding message to the leaders of the Muslim world and the international community.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Saturday, he said that the objective of was to prompt a collective awakening and tangible actions to halt the Israeli atrocities unfolding in Gaza. Sirajul Haq emphasized that it has been 43 days since the Israeli killing machine has been ruthlessly targeting children, women, hospitals, and schools in the occupied region. Despite this, he expressed regret that the world, on the whole, has failed to intervene and put an end to the aggression perpetrated by the Zionist state against innocent civilians.

He criticized the inadequate response of Pakistani rulers and national political parties in the ongoing Palestine crisis, stating that their actions have fallen far short of the nation’s expectations. He asserted that, driven by fear of the United States, they have chosen to remain silent. He highlighted the Jamaat-e-Islami as the sole political party actively striving for the Palestinian cause. The JI, he said, organized pro-Palestine rallies and marches in major cities, drawing thousands of attendees, and has hosted a national conference on Palestine, inviting leadership from all political factions.

Expressing concern over the silence of Islamic world leaders, particularly those in Pakistan, regarding Israeli atrocities in Gaza, Siraj told them that history would remember them for their silence when innocents were crying for help. He called upon the public to participate in the historic Gaza March scheduled for Sunday in Lahore, urging them to join the movement against injustice.

The JI leader said he had visited Iran, Turkey, and Qatar to present nation’s viewpoint on Palestine. He noted that the actions of the JI were not only appreciated by the Palestinian leadership but also resonated positively throughout the Muslim world.