PTI founder okays candidates for Senate polls

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The PTI founder has okayed party’s candidates for the Senate elections scheduled to take place on April 2.

The incarcerated PTI founder okayed the names of Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Irfan Saleem, Khurram Zeeshan and Azhar Mashwani from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Senate general seats.

Azam Swati and Irshad Hussain will be PTI’s candidates for Senate technocrat seats from KP, while Ayesha Banu and Rubina Naz will be candidates for Senate reserved seats. From Punjab, PTI founder okayed the names of Hamid Khan and Zulfi Bukhari as the party’s candidates for general seats. Dr Yasmin Rashid and Sanam Javed will be the party’s candidates for technocrat and women-reserved seats from Punjab, respectively.