Bahrain’s Commander meets COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Shaikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman AI-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Head Quarters (GHQ).

According to the Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR), the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral military cooperation. Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security dynamics, counter-terrorism efforts and training exchanges.

COAS said that Pakistan values its traditionally strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations with Kingdom of Bahrain and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing military ties with Bahrain.