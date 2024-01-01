PTI hopes of getting justice from election tribunals

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticizing the rejection of nomination papers of party candidates has expressed hope of getting justice from election tribunals.

The PTI chairman in an informal conversation with media on Monday urged the Supreme Court (SC) to take immediate notice of the ‘lack’ of level-playing field being granted to his political party in the run-up to February 8 general election. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan termed the rejection of nomination papers of PTI candidates by returning officers (ROs) as unjustified and said Supreme Court should take notice of the issue.

PTI was constantly being targeted and the way it was being “excluded” from the electoral process has “no place in the Constitution”, he regretted. “PTI believes in democracy and favours equal level playing field for all political parties,” Gohar Khan said, regretting that PTI workers and supporters were not safe from “fascism” despite the beginning of electoral process. He further stated that PTI believes in rule of law and wanted to see the nation strong.

Gohar Khan also took a jibe at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying, “The electoral watchdog has failed to fulfil its primary responsibility – to hold transparent elections,” He added that the only way out to current crisis is free, fair and transparent elections, noting that the election commission was losing its “purpose and effectiveness”. “We will fight for a free election,” he declared, accusing the electoral watchdog of a pre-meditated conspiracy against PTI.

The PTI chairman alleged that the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) judges, who according to him delivered justice to the party, were threatened. He warned that the democracy will be “wiped out” from the country of the Supreme Court does not intervene. The comments come days after the PTI alleged that it was not being given a level playing field for the general election.

The party had alleged that its candidates were mishandled by authorities when they went to file their nomination papers. Further, the candidates successful in filing their nomination papers saw them being rejected during the scrutiny phase.