PTI withdraws contempt petition against ECP for not providing level playing field

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Claiming that party had been robbed of its election symbol which was a grave injustice to the entire population of the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) on Monday withdrew its petition seeking contempt proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not providing the party a level playing field for upcoming general elections.

The Supreme Court consequently disposed of the petition as withdrawn.

During proceedings today, PTI counsel Sardar Latif Khosa said they had no trust in the ECP and elections were not going to be transparent. So his party was withdrawing the contempt petition against the ECP.

“We will go to the people’s court for survival of the democracy,” said Khosa.

He said he had been instructed by the party to withdraw the petition. He maintained that the court decision had robbed his party of more than 230 seats. The court announced on 13th January at 11:30 pm a decision which ruined the PTI, Khosa said, and added that what level playing field now they could expect.

He said the court decision had robbed the party of the field where they had to play.

The counsel for PTI said the CJP had powers under Article 187 of the Constitution. He said the CJP could issue orders. But the PTI was no more interested to plead its case in the apex court now.

The CJP remarked, “It’s upon you now to accept court decision or not. It was all your doings, don’t blame the court for that.”

A three-member bench of the apex court led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the petition.

It may be recalled that during previous hearing on January 3, the Supreme Court had remarked that Election Commission of Pakistan should ensure transparent polls in the country.

The ECP had submitted its reply to the apex court on January 7 wherein it had rejected the allegations and requested the court to dismiss the PTI petition imposing a fine on the party.

On January 8, CJP Isa had asked PTI counsel Latif Khosa if his party wanted nomination papers of all PTI candidates should be approved.

Later, the apex court had adjourned hearing of the contempt petition against ECP till January 15.

Meanwhile, the PTI also withdrew its contempt petition filed against the ECP for not implementing the PHC ruling.

The PHC had adjourned the case issuing notice to the ECP for January 16. However, the PTI, withdrawing the contempt plea, said the party was not interested to pursue the case.

Courtesy: (DunyaNews)