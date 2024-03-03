PTI Workers Panel to take part in polls

F.P. Report

QUETTA: PTI Workers Panel would take part in intra party election of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan supposed to be held on March 3 as workers of PTI Balochistan have completely been ignored by the former leadership of PTI Balochistan for conducting intra party election of PTI Balochistan.

These views were expressed by former Senior Vice President, PTI, Balochistan, Syed Sadiq Agha, General Secretary, Insaf Lawyers Federation and Senior Vice President, Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Shams Rind Advocate and others while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Saturday.

They said that party faced fiasco in the general election-2024 owing to the reason that party tickets for contesting election-2024 in Balochistan had been issued on likes and dislikes basis. They said that intra party election of PTI was scheduled to take place on March 3, 2024, but party workers have completely been ignored by the previous cabinet of PTI in Balochistan.

Announcing the names of Sadiq Agha as President Workers Panel and Shams Rind Advocate as General Secretary, Workers Panel, they said that Workers Panel of PTI Balochistan would take part in the intra party election scheduled to be held on March 3. They said that nomination papers of the candidates of PTI Workers Panel for contesting intra party polls have already been submitted to Returning Officer, Syed Iqbal Shah.