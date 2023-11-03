PTI’s Asad Qaiser arrested from Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker of the national assembly, Asad Qaiser, was arrested from Islamabad on Friday.

As per the details garnered, the PTI leader was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from his residence. He is accused of corruption in the purchase of medical equipment for Gaju Khan Medical College, Swabi.

Asad Qaiser was shifted to an unknown location after his arrest.

It should be noted that the former speaker of the National Assembly resigned from his post to save the seat of former prime minister Imran Khan after the no confidence motion was filed by the opposition.