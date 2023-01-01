PTI’s Samsam Bukhari drops bombshell about May 9 protests

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A new audio leak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab minister Syed Samsam Bukhari about May 9 protests dropped another bombshell, on Monday.

“They held a core committee meeting three days ago in which they planned all this,” Samsam can be heard saying in the purported audio recorded at a private gathering.

“[Shehryar] Afridi and [Qasim] Suri were present in the meeting,” he said and added that Murad Saeed was the “dirtiest person”.

“They designed in the meeting that every protest will be directed against the army,” he said.

“Thank God that I was not there. I have a very good relationship with Yasmeen Rashid,” he added.

“It is true that I was not feeling well at that time. Second, I knew that they were going to carry out vandalism. It was the time when Imran Khan had been arrested,” he said.

“I told them I am in Okara and can’t come. They first went there [Liberty Market]. They then insisted on going to the Corps Commander House,” he added.

“Shafqat Mahmood is a very wise man. He advised them not to go to the Corps Commander House, or we will destroy our party,” he stated.

“[But] they said no and stated it is the order from Sahib! At this, Shafqat started his car and came back to his house,” he said in the alleged audio.

On the other hand, Special Adviser to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar played the alleged audio of Syed Samsam Bukhari in a press conference.

He said, “It was decided in the PTI’s core committee meeting that the protest will be against the army.”

He added, “It has been proved that May 9 tragedy was a well-thought-out plan. On this day, a conspiracy was hatched against the Pakistan Army and the country.”

He stated, “The PTI chairman sowed the seeds of hatred. He subjected the opponents to worst revenge.”