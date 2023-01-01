PTI’s Shireen Mazari and Falak Naz arrested again

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders Dr. Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz Chitrali have been arrested again soon after their release, on Tuesday.

Earlier, both leaders were taken into custody by the Islamabad police for allegedly inciting the workers following the PTI chairman Imran Khan a few days ago.

On Tuesday morning, Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz’s arrest as ‘unlawful’ and ordered officials to release them.

According to the PTI spokesman, both ladies were arrested again by armed personnel of Islamabad police from outside Adiala Jail as soon as they were released.

Dr Shireen Mazari & Senator Falak Naz Chitrali have been picked up again from outside Adiyala Jail immediately after their release on IHC’s orders. This is absolutely shameful, especially after medical reports confirmed health problems!

The police left for an unknown location after taking them, he said.