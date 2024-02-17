Public participation vital for prosperity: President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that public participation holds key importance for development and prosperity of country. He said that Pakistan being the fifth populous country in the world, possessed immense potential to excel in every field of life.

The president while addressing an awards distribution ceremony of annual Invitational Golf Tournament held at Margalla Greens Golf Club on Saturday said that the people were vital driving force for making contributions in the overall progress of a country.

Dr Arif Alvi said, “About 250 million people of Pakistan with their collective efforts can make the difference; they can transform and rebuilt Pakistan by utilizing their potential and intellect.” Under the ‘Sports Diplomacy’ initiative, Serena Hotels had hosted the tournament in collaboration with the Margalla Greens Golf Club. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, golfers, diplomats and a large number of sports buffs attended the event.

Addressing the participants, President Alvi further underscored the significance of promoting active lifestyles and outdoor pursuits, emphasizing the positive impact on national well-being and betterment of communities. Congratulating the organizers, he said that the event was enjoyable amidst the natural verdant atmosphere.

He observed that due to the modern lifestyle, people were accustomed to the latest facilities and moving away from hectic physical activities which were not beneficial for health. The human bodies responded to different exercises on daily basis and they continue to decline with the passage of age if no proper physical activity was adopted, he added.

The president further said that during Covid 19, Pakistan emerged as the third most successful performing country in the world due to the collective efforts by all the institutions and compilation of data. He said that precedent could be taken as guiding event which could help overcome different issues being faced by the country, adding that about 26 million children were out of school besides, the numerous issues of malnutrition and stunting being faced in the health sector.

Dr Arif Alvi stressed that they should also learn from the experiences of different developed countries that wade through diverse challenges.

“Things in Pakistan will turn around, I have firm belief as the people have huge potential,” he opined.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani said that they would continue to utilize sports as a platform to connect with people from different segments of society to foster stronger relationships and cultivate a spirit of teamwork. In the closing ceremony, the president gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up across all four categories.

Golfers from a diverse range of categories, including diplomatic, government and the armed forces officials, corporate and women participated in the event. With approximately 110 golfers in attendance, including a notable contingent of women players, the competition showcased an impressive display of skill and technique across the course.