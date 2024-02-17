Sit-in added miseries of people, says Achakzai

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai said on Saturday that politics of sit-in had added to the miseries of people.

In a statement, he said that people of the province had rejected the public meeting of four parties alliance, adding that people of the province wanted progress, prosperity and stability in the province.

He said that people of the province gave their verdict on February 8, adding that Election Tribunal was there to redress the complaints with regard to recent polls. He said, “Leaders of four parties allowance should realise the hardships being faced by the people of the province”, adding that politics of sit-in had added to the miseries of people.