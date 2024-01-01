Qatari-brokered agreement between Israel, Hamas to deliver aid to civilians, hostages

DOHA (Reuters): Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday the success of a Qatari mediation in cooperation with France in reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas where medication and humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza in exchange of delivering medications needed for Israeli captives in Gaza.

Medications and aid will leave Doha tomorrow to the Egyptian city of Arish in preparation to their transport into the Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.