Railways Minister announces to suspend 42 trains

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced to suspend 42 trains as preventive measure to restrict the transmission of corona virus pandemic.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said 12 trains will be suspended from Sunday whereas 22 trains will be suspended from Tuesday morning and other 8 trains will be suspended on first of next month.

The Minister said the decision of phasewise suspension of trains has been taken to facilitate the passengers.

He said the notification for suspension of trains will remain effective till 15 Ramzan, however the notification will either be revoked or renewed keeping in view the situation.

He appealed the passengers to avoid unnecessary traveling and stay home.