Raja Pervaiz Ashraf claimed Nawaz Sharif’s return was result of deal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf claimed that the return of Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Muslim League (N), was eased through an agreement.

Responding to a query about Nawaz Sharif’s return and whether it is linked to a deal, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf replied that trust-building would likely be a prerequisite for his return. He also emphasised the importance of Nawaz Sharif’s improved health.

When asked about the status of upcoming elections, he deferred to others for confirmation while noting a positive stance from the PPP regarding a level playing field.

Raja Pervez Ashraf also highlighted the continued participation of PML-N members in the federal and Punjab cabinets. Despite facing baseless NAB cases, he expressed readiness to confront them, asserting the lack of substantial evidence in those cases.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)