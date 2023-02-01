Rani Mukerji regrets not doing Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood A-lister Rani Mukerji reveals one blockbuster film she regrets not being in her filmography.

In a recent outing at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, actor Rani Mukerji revealed that one film she feels ‘unfortunate’ not being a part of is Aamir Khan’s debut production, ‘Lagaan’.

“The only film which I could say I was unfortunate that I couldn’t be part of was Lagaan,” she said. “Because there was a particular date clash and Aamir was turning producer with the film and he said that ‘Rani I am shooting this film in a particular way, so I want all my actors in this particular place for 6 months and not move’.”

She continued, “He wanted everybody to be there, he had this particular way. And I had already signed a film before that which was about 20 days and Aamir was like, ‘Rani I won’t be able to let you come back even for those 10 or 15 days because it would be unfair of me not to let the others travel’.”

“I also asked the other producers if they would be okay if I left the film because I would really like to do Aamir’s film, he’s a close friend of mine, but the producer refused to let me go. It was very sad,” explained the ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ star.

Released in June 2001, Ashutosh Gowariker’s musical sports drama, ‘Lagaan’, featured Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and Rachel Shelley in lead roles, while, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Pradeep Rawat, and British actor Paul Blackthorne played some of the pivotal characters in the title.

The Oscar-nominated title was a massive hit and emerged as the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, in addition to bagging numerous Filmfare and National Film Awards.