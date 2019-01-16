Ranveer Singh learnt rap for 10 months for ‘Gully Boy’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is currently soaring high on the success of his latest release, Simmba. He will be seen in a rapper avatar in his next Gully Boy. He has already impressed everyone with the film’s trailer and first two songs, Asli hip hop and Apna time aayega.

The actor left no stones upturned to prepare up for his role. He was learning to rap for 10 months from rappers Divine and Naezy to understand the nuances of the craft. Singh also revealed that the songs play an important role as all emotions had to be conveyed through them. Ranveer has sung four songs in the film to lend authentication to his character.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin in important roles. It’s all set to hit the screens this Valentine’s Day.