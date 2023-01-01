Sindh govt giving Rs 2000 to deserving families

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, while addressing a press conference at Archive Complex Clifton on Sunday extended Easter greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan and the world.

In the press conference, Sindh Information Minister said that the Sindh government is giving Rs 2000 to deserving families for purchasing 65 kilogram per flour in this tough situation. So far 29 lakh 36 thousand 355 families have taken subsidy of Rs 2000 per family, for which an amount of 5 billion, 87 crore, 27 lakh 10 thousand rupees has been paid so far.

He said that deserving families whose monthly income is less than Rs 50000 and who are not yet registered, can get registration and facility by sending their identity card number to 8171.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while sharing good news to the people of Karachi said that 3 new routes of electronic buses are being introduced in the blessed month of Ramazan under the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and the direction of Sindh Chief Minister. First route from April 13 from Malir al-Asif Market to Tank Chowk. Second route from April 14 from Bahria Town to Tank Chowk and from Tank Chowk to Naumaish Chowrangi While the third route will be from North Karachi from April 18 via New Karachi Al-Asif Square, Ayesha Manzil, Gurumandir, Empress Market, II Chandrigar Road to Dockyard for about 30 km. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that on the special instructions of the Sindh Chief Minister, the increase in the fares of the People’s Bus Service has been stopped twice in the cabinet meeting.because the Sindh government wants to provide as much convenience as possible to its citizens in this era of inflation.

He said that the People’s Bus Service is making the journey of 30 to 40 km possible for only Rs 50 which is less than the cost of a motorcycle. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that it has been a year since an incompetent person was removed through the legal process of no-confidence motion while earlier Prime Ministers were removed from power by illegal means. He said that the person who was removed by the no-confidence motion is still busy trying to harm Pakistan and due to this person’s incompetence and mismanagement, people and institutions are facing problems. He said that Imran Khan came to power through a back door and this person is also accused of receiving funding from Israel and India. He said that Imran Khan will not play the match until the match is fixed. He said that the Peshawar High Court directed the investigation of KPK, BRT, but the case was further stayed. He said that re-election was decided on the seat of Qasim Suri, but he also got a stay. He said that blue-eyed’s corruption is covered up on the basis of likes and dislikes. He said that Imran Khan’s party resorted to dealing tactics in the foreign funding case as well. He said that the question is whether it should be understood that an investigation cannot be done against Imran Khan. He said that all journalists and lawyers should hold a great debate and see that Imran Khan was given concessions and certificates of Sadiq and Amin.

He said that now there should be a decision based on facts and arguments. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Pakistan People’s Party is always ready for elections. He said that unconstitutional, illegal decisions are being made. He said that the People’s Party avoids the politics of confrontation. He questioned why the reference of martyr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is not heard. Why is the case of Shaheed Bibi not tried?

He said that People’s Party wants to stabilize the country, democracy, institutions and parliament.

He said that the president is questioning the authority of the parliament by taking votes from the parliament, is this a correct practice? He said that if you have to play the role of an activist of Imran Khan’s Tiger Force, please resign from your post. He said that even today Imran Khan is being given way.

He said that we do not want to see our institutions scandalized. In response to a question, he said that accepting illegal decisions is also wrong. In response to a question, he said that the Sindh government has increased the support price of wheat purchase from Rs.2200 to Rs.4000. In response to a question, he said that the Sindh government takes strict notice of accidents and there are instructions for strict legal action against those responsible.

In response to a question, he said that chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the martyrdom of the doctor and the Chief Minister of Sindh has taken immediate notice and whoever is involved in this heinous murder will be dealt with strictly and the murderer will be arrested soon.