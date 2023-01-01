Release of NFC award: MPAs approached High Court

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly from erstwhile Fata approached Peshawar High Court for release of their shares in National Finance Commission following merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The writ petition was filed by six MPAs from erstwhile including Syed Ghazan Jamal, Shafiq Sher Afridi, Anwar Zeb Khan, Jamal Khan, Muhammad Iqbal and Naseer Ullah while provincial, federal governments along with cabinet division, NFC, Council of Common Interest and Finance division have been made respondents.

The writ stated that petitioners are MPAs while representing various constituencies from erstwhile Fata following merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after 25th constitutional amendment. The petition added that in 2010 NFC award 3% shares were granted for erstwhile Fata while its stoppage has disturbed businesses of duty including salaries of employees.

The petition further argued that awarding of NFC in every five years is constitutional obligation and requested PHC to ordered competent for holding NFC meeting while pleaded for provision of funds as per populace ratio of erstwhile Fata district.

Following filing writ at PHC, MPA Ghazan Jamal said that they had upheld at issue at the floor of assembly for several times but to no veil and now knocked the doors of honorable court for their constitutional rights.

He added that in writ court is requested to ordered federation for release of erstwhile Fata’s share.

MPA claimed that Sindh didn’t willing for NFC award while added only Rs5 billion is released for erstwhile Fata and claimed that all representatives of merged districts stand with shoulder to shoulder for obtaining their constitutional rights.

He added that they pressurize federation from every forum to release erstwhile Fata share in NFC award.