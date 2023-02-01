Repatriation of Afghan nationals underway

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The authorities are actively continuing the process of repatriating Afghan residents who are illegally staying in various cities of the country.

Govt’s statistics indicate that on December 15, another 1,854 Afghan nationals left their country, including 523 men, 394 women, and 926 children among those returning to Afghanistan, 114 vehicles were used, involving 235 families. It is worth noting that even before the announcement by the Pakistani government, a significant number of illegal Afghan nationals had been returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan due to the fear of widespread arrests.

However, according to official statistics as of December 14, a total of 431,431 Afghan nationals have returned to the country. It is evident that, like the rest of the country, Karachi also had many illegally residing individuals. Smuggling and extortion were quite common due to illegal non-citizens in Karachi.