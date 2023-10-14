Revival of economy first and last priority: Nawaz Sharif

LONDON (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that his first and last priority is the revival of Pakistan’s economy. Nawaz said this while talking to a delegation of the PML-N’s overseas leaders in London.

He was of the view that everyone would have to play their role for ensuring the stability of Pakistan in the economic field. He added that the public would conduct accountability through their power of vote. The three-time former premier said the journey to development would resume from where it had been ended. He vowed to pull Pakistan out of the crises of economic misery, inflation and unemployment.

Nawaz also asked the overseas Pakistanis to play their role in running the industries through investment. He also stressed that those hindering the development and prosperity of the country would never be forgiven. Earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had said that his elder brother Nawaz would unveil the “agenda”for taking the country out of the economic hardships.

Shehbaz had held a meeting with representatives of the traders association in Lahore. He said, ‘’Political stability and right economic policies can pave the way for the economic revival and the country’s prosperity.’’

The former prime minister went on to say that the PML-N had always prioritised the country over politics. It was important not to repeat the mistakes that created the barriers to reviving the economy and controlling inflation., he remarked.

In response to the traders’ reservations, Shehbaz said, “We assure economic prosperity and getting rid of inflation if the nation shows their confidence in the PML-N in the general elections.”

He further said that Nawaz Sharif was not returning to seek revenge, but to restart the country’s journey of development from where it was stopped.