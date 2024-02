F.P. Report

GUJRAT: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid candidate Chaudhary Salik Hussain retained the victory in NA-64 Gujrat in vote recount

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Qaisara Elahi requested the recount which was done in the presence of the returning officer. The official results showed a cut of 4000 votes for Salik.

The PML-Q candidate secured 100,379 votes, while Qaisra, the spouse of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, got 89,795 votes.