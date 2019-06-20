Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 likely to be revealed on August 7

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: Samsung is expected to show off its Galaxy Note 10 during a flashy unpacked event on August 7 in New York, reported CNET.

The Note is traditionally Samsung’s premier platform for showing off new phone technology (setting aside the Galaxy Fold for a moment, anyway). This year, rumors point to the company creating two different sizes, one of which will be 5G, and neither of which will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is still plenty of time for Samsung to make some changes to its plans. But considering the delay in the launch of the Galaxy Fold, the company could decide to bring the Galaxy Note 10 on time at least to please the customers looking for a large-screen premium handset.

Rumours reveal that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro at the event. The Pro variant particularly would have some additional features, including pressure-sensitive edges and 4,500mAh battery.