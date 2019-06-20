Taif season of events to be started in Saudi Kingdom from 1 August

Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: Saudi tourism officials have carried out more than 700 inspections of visitor sites in the run-up to one of the Kingdom’s latest festival seasons.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) in Taif conducted checks at hotels, resorts, furnished residential units and tourist lodges as part of its control plan in preparation for the Taif Season of events, which kicks off on Aug. 1 and runs for 30 days.

The SCTH inspection tours are aimed at ensuring visitor services are provided to the highest standards, are licensed and being run legally, and that complaints procedures are being adhered to.

As part of their surveys, inspectors also considered the cleanliness of premises engaged in tourism activities, while highlighting the obligations and responsibilities of tourist facilities under SCTH regulations.

The campaign is designed to ready Taif for an influx of thousands of tourists over the festival period. The commission urged citizens and residents to submit any complaints or comments by phoning the Tourist Call Center (19988).

