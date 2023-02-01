Sana: Seat adjustment part of polls procedure

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that seat adjustment among the political parties was part of the election procedure and alternate candidates have been elected in the democratic process where there was space.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will get nothing from the supporters of PML-N in Punjab and the party was ready to give a chance to a new candidate in some constituencies of Central Punjab.

Talking to media persons in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N was of the view that it would be better to jointly contest elections with MQM in Karachi. He said that the MQM delegation has not met Nawaz Sharif on directions of anyone.

He said that the PPP did nothing good to MQM in Sindh and it would be better for MQM to make an alliance with the PML-N in the general elections as Nawaz Sharif has vote bank in Karachi. Rana Sanaullah said that we haven’t single candidate but four to five candidates in the 130 constituencies of Punjab. He said that thousands of applications have been received so far for PML-N ticket.

Those who voted to elected Imran Khan as country’s prime minister brought no-confidence motion against him together with the opposition after supporters of the PTI chief backed down, he added. The PML-N leader said that one should not forget the mistakes of past, neither remain under its tensity but should learn lesson from them.

He said that in politics, matters can’t be carried ahead without trust and as the democracy will strengthen, the scars of the system would diminish. Rana Sanaullah admitted that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto extended all out support during the 16-month rule to run the government affairs in better way. He said that he was well aware of the political helplessness of Bilawal and if PPP wants to acquire a seat in Punjab, it would have to adopt anti-PML-N narrative. He said that the Chairman PPP will not be able to acquire 10 votes if it adopt PML-N supportive narrative.