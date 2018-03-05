SC contempt case: Daniyal blames media in written reply

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz, while submitting his reply in the contempt of court case in Supreme Court (SC), blamed media for misrepresentation of his statements and out of context reporting.

Before a three-member bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed to hear the suo motu notice, Aziz claimed that he has always respected the courts and talks within the limits of ethical codes on sub judice cases. He said he tried neither to dishonour the constitutional institutes nor become an obstacle in the judicial process and justice.

The federal minister blamed out-of-context reporting by media for the issue, saying it is easy to report statements without context associated with public representatives. Aziz urged the owners of TV channels to stop broadcasting of speeches made without context.

Reasoning that wrong reporting always leads to negative results, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader called for the implementation of the code of conduct for media.

The hearing has been adjourned till March 6. On February 2, the Supreme Court had issued contempt notice to Daniyal Aziz.

The bench stated — in prima facie — Danyial Aziz has been found guilty of contempt of court as per TV recordings and newspapers’ clippings dated 9th of June-2017, 15th and 31st of Dec-2017.

