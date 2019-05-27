SC starts hearing cases through e-court system

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has started hearing cases through video link on Monday (today).

According to details, for the first time in the history of the country, a three-member bench under Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa heard cases through the e-court system.

Utilizing the system, lawyers presented their arguments from SC Karachi registry through video link.

Initially, the e-court system will be available in SC Islamabad and Karachi registry.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the e-court system would be instrumental in dispensing swift justice at a low cost.