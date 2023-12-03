SCCI chief unveils new variants of MG electric vehicles

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq unveiled new electric vehicles introduced by MG Khyber Motors here during a ceremony held at chamber house.

The vehicles’ launching ceremony was attended by the chamber vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, MG Khyber Motors Chief Executive Officer, Naeem Afridi, CEO AA Gems and Jewelry Abdullah Afridi, executive member Monawar Khurshid, Muhammad Ismail, former senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, and Ihsanullah, Nisar Ahmad, Waqar Ahmad, Mazar ul Haq, Fazal e Wahid, Ishtiaq Muhammad and members of the business community, said in a press release here on Sunday.

On the occasion, MG Khyber Motors CEO Naeem Afridi and technical staff enlightened participants of the event about new variants of MG Electric vehicles, its significance, benefits and various features.

Fuad Ishaq congratulated MG Khyber Motors for launching new electric vehicles of different variants, stating that environment pollution would be reduced by introduction of new electric vehicles.

He added that environmentally friendly vehicles will be available to the business community and people, which is economically and best as compared to vehicles, plying on petrol.

Administration of the MG Khyber Motors on the occasion while briefing the participants that MG electric vehicles were not only very economical as compared to cars, plying on petrol and diesel but they also environment friendly.

Ijaz Afridi, vice president of the chamber also addressed the participants, terming the launching of electric vehicles by MG Khyber Motors highly welcoming and hoped that it would assist to control over the rising environmental pollution in the province.

Speaker during the event emphasised the need for launching new electric vehicles to overcome the growing environmental issues in KP and rest parts of the country.

CEO of the MG Khyber Motors, Naeem Afridi during the event responded to various queries of the participants and gave a detailed briefing to the chambers’ president Fuad Ishaq, vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi and others about new electric vehicles of various variants, features and its importance and features.